Join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends from around the Disney Kingdom as they embark on a magical adventure to find the hero we all have inside when Disney on Ice returns to the Vibrant Arena.

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero glides into Moline, where they’ll play seven amazing performances from November 30-December 3 at Vibrant Arena. The arena is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can buy advance tickets now to get the best seats available before general public tickets go on sale on August 8th. Fans can click here to sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get the pre-sale offer code. Click here to buy tickets.

In the show, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for adventure with heroic tales from favorite Disney stories. Watch Mirabel as she works to save her family’s beloved Casita while discovering that everyone has their own gifts and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes someone special. See Moana take to the high seas on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, become a wayfinder and find her own identity. Travel with Anna, Elsa and Olaf on their quest to protect the kingdom. Go “Under the Sea” and see the power of true love with The Little Mermaid. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she explores the world outside her own. Audiences will cheer as Belle tames the fearsome Beast.

The show uses cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs to bring beloved characters to life. State-of-the-art lighting, exciting special effects, high-flying jumps and amazing skating make Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero an adventure the whole family will enjoy.

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero shows take place on Thursday, November 30 at 7 p.m.; Friday, December 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 2 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 3 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.