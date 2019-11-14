Fourth vaping-related death reported in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health toady reported fourth vaping-related death in a news release.

The Illinois resident had recently been hospitalized with lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products (EVALI). The news comes just two weeks after the department had reported the death of a third Illinois resident.

U.S. health officials recently reported finding the chemical compound – vitamin E acetate – in all the fluid samples collected from the lungs of 29 patients across the country. The compound is used as an additive in the production of e-cigarette or vaping products.

Most of the samples tested by the Food and Drug Administration also found tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). More than 80 percent of the cases in Illinois reported recent use of THC-containing products, primarily obtaining them from informal sources.