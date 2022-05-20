Hy-Vee is offering free pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses by appointment only at select Hy-Vee pharmacy locations for 5- to 11-year-olds at least 5 months after their second dose. Moderately to severely immunocompromised pediatric patients may also receive a booster dose at least 3 months after their second dose.

To create a more kid-friendly environment, Hy-Vee runs pharmacy hubs that are dedicated to only administering the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during select times by appointment only. Pediatric Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 boosters can be scheduled by clicking here. A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their appointment.

The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of insurance coverage. It is recommended, but not required, that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment:

insurance card or Medicare Part B red, white and blue card

photo ID

COVID-19 vaccination record card

Masks are required. If minors don’t have insurance, they can still be vaccinated. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click here.