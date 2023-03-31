Because severe weather is forecast for parts of the Quad City region, the City of Galesburg reminds residents that the lobby of the Galesburg Public Safety Building, 150 S. Broad St., is open to people who may need to take shelter from the elements, a news release says.

In addition, Covenant Church at 1520 Jefferson St. is open to those who need shelter until 8 p.m. Friday, March 31.

The winter warming shelter, located at Moon Towers, 255 W Tompkins Street, also remains in operation through tonight.