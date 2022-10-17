Good morning! Whew, it’s cold this morning as temps are in the lower 30’s but feel like temps are in the twenties. As we head into the afternoon highs will top out in the mid 40’s but with a breezy day.

Make sure you bundle up as we kick off the new work week, as an upper-level low-pressure system will be placed in the great lakes and mixing that with northerly flow mixed with clear nights, temps will be cold tonight through Tuesday night.

Winter will be in the air during these days but some good news is that we will change the upper-level flow and that will allow for above average temps to work their way back into the QC. So buckle up as we board this roller coaster of a week.