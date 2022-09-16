Friday night lights will feature dry weather but a few clouds will be around. We are tracking a few rain chances heading into the weekend. The best chance will come on Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few showers will be possible for the hawkeye game and during the afternoon here in the QC.

Sunday will be a weather-aware day as we will have the chance for a few storms and some storms could be on the strong to severe side. Then big-time heat builds in, starting on Tuesday with highs climbing into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.