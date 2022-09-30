Happy Friday and welcome to the end of the week. Yesterday turned out to be perfect and today will be the same. Looks for highs into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. High school football will be chilly but quiet! Lows tonight will fall into the mid 40’s. Iowa hosts Michigan Saturday in a battle of defense.

The weather will be perfect for some big ten football. We kick off October tomorrow and we will start the month off with seasonable temps and dry weather. That will carry over into the first week of October.