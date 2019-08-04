Group spends Saturday mornings peacefully protesting puppy mills

On Saturdays for more than a year, the local chapter of Bailing Out Benji has peacefully protested against puppy mills.

The goal is to educate people about the problems associated with puppy mills.

Iowa is ranked second for the worst animal protection laws in the U.S., according to a report by Bailing Out Benji. There are more than 290 puppy mills in Iowa, according to their website.

The group works to end puppy mills and change laws to help pets.

One of the locations they want to improve is Pet Mart in Davenport. Local 4 first brought you the story when a Davenport man shared photos of the “horrible” conditions in the store.

When Local 4 followed up the next day, the pet store passed its inspections.

Some of the signs held up by members of Bailing Out Benji say “honk if your pet is adopted.”

During the one hour they stood outside, 185 people honked their horns.

The group will continue to hold up their signs in front of Pet Mart Saturday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.