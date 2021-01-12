Happy Joe’s grandson is following in his footsteps

MABAS Division 43 peer support group is a program meant to help first responders with their mental health. First responders don't have normal lives nor do they do normal jobs. This is why firefighters from the Moline Fire department felt it was important to have this program in Moline as well as the rest of the Quad Cities. The Moline Fire Department responded to 7,643 calls in 2020, which was a 3.5% increase from 2019. A stressful year to say the least, which is why this support group is so vital to first responders and their well-being. With this support group, it first starts out as a conversation and if further assistance is needed, first responders can be referred to a specialist. In it's first year, 25 first responders sought help.