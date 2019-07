The Iowa football program dropped 4 games in 2018 by a total of 23 points.

The Hawkeyes are putting on emphasis on closing games in crunch time in 2019.

“Typically gets back to how detail oriented you are and how well you prepared,” sais head coach Kirk Ferentz at the Big Ten Media Days. “Your conditioning level and then at some point someone needs to step up and make a play too, that always helps. That’s part of football, so there are a lot of different variables that go in.”