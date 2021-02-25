Hawkeyes suffer worst loss of the season against Wolverines, 79-57

The No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes fell to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Thursday night, 79-57. The 22-point margin of defeat is the largest Iowa has seen this season.

The Hawkeyes trailed by just 3 at halftime, but injuries to Jack Nunge and Connor McCaffery helped the Wolverines take control of their game with their size, defense, and three-point shooting.

Iowa’s 17-7 (11-6) record keeps them .5 games above Purdue for the 4th seed and 1.5 games behind Ohio State for the 3rd seed in the Big Ten standings. The top four teams in the conference will earn double-byes for the Big Ten Tournament in March.

Following Thursdays loss, the Hawkeyes will take on No. 4 Ohio State in Columbus on Sunday afternoon at 3pm CT on CBS.