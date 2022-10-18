Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will hold its 17th-annual “Mr. & Ms. Habitat” fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 22nd at The Isle Casino and Hotel in Bettendorf.

The event is an important source of funding for local homebuilding and home repair efforts, according to as Tuesday release from Habitat. This tongue-in-cheek fundraiser begins at 5:30 p.m. and features a silent auction, heavy appetizers, drinks, and games. The program begins at 7 p.m. with a handful of Habitat supporters competing for the title of Mr. or Ms. Habitat.

The Mr. & Ms. Habitat fundraiser is Oct. 22, 2022 at Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf.

This year’s contestants include Gayle Millard, Hannah Kain, Kristal Schaefer, and Rebecca Long. These four brave individuals are checking their pride at the door to raise money for a great cause, the release says. Limited tickets are still available on a first come first serve basis. Please call 563-359-9066 to inquire.

For those who cannot attend the in-person event, there is a separate online auction open to the public until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Please visit the Habitat website and look for the Mr. & Ms. Habitat event page to browse auction items and place bids.

“We are delighted that every year we put on this event, it is bigger and better,” Habitat QC executive director Kristi Crafton said. “We are truly blessed to be embraced so warmly by our community.”

Habitat for Humanity volunteer mentor Belinda Holbrook (center) speaks during the dedication of three new Davenport homes May 21, 2022. Executive director Kristi Crafton is at far right (photo by Jonathan Turner).

This year’s Mr. & Ms. Habitat Presenting Sponsors are Modern Woodmen of America and American Bank & Trust. Gold Hammer Sponsor is 3M and Silver Hammer Sponsor is IMEG. Habitat wishes to thank these sponsors as well as the many volunteers, businesses, organizations, and individuals who have generously contributed to making this event a success.

The fundraiser will be emceed by Jeff and Patrick Adamson and Don Abbott from GIT Improv.