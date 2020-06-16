Hilltop Campus Village mural contest looking to add some color to the Hilltop

Hilltop Campus Village is looking to add some color to the Hilltop area in Davenport.

They’re asking artists to submit designs for their “Arts Mural Contest.” A $500 prize is up for grabs.

The executive director of the Hilltop Campus Village says that it’s an effort to help beautify the area and attract more businesses.

“We want to be able to demonstrate to the area that there’s worthwhile things seen in the area,” Scott Tunnicliff, executive director of the Hilltop Campus Village said. “We wanna enliven it with color that wasn’t there before, and we wanna use something that can draw on a theme for sustained growth.”

The deadline for submissions is July 9th. You can ask for an entry form via email by mailing to hcvscott@gmail.com.