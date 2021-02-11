Hispanic Chamber sponsoring blood drive

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to host a mobile blood drive event on February 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at two locations.

On the Iowa side, the blood drive will be at TBK Bank located at 852 Middle Road in Bettendorf in the parking lot behind Subway. To schedule a time to donate in Iowa, visit this website.

In Illinois, the site will be at the TaxSlayer Center located at 1201 River Drive in Moline. To schedule a time to donate in Illinois, visit this website.

Online scheduling is required.

Those unable to attend but still want to participate the mobile blood drive can also donate at any of the local centers and give the group code (4018) or mentioning the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce when registering themselves or calling for an appointment.

Donating blood is needed now more than ever as donations are down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently with winter weather canceling drives. Maintaining an adequate blood supply is vital to public health.