Take your whole family out for a fun basketball game while at the same time supporting two local non-profits.

Hoops for hope is this Saturday. It’s a fundraiser game to raise money for Hope at the Brickhouse and Heart of Hope outreach.

The Flight Squad will play teachers and coaches from Davenport and Rock Island school districts.

The game starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Central high gym.

Tickets are $10 per person, $25 per family.