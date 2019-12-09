Hundreds attend ‘Christmas at Augustana’ holiday concert

Students from Augustana College held their holiday concert over the weekend.



For the past 11 years “Christmas at Augustana” has been a sold out concert.



This year three hundred students musicians performed at Centennial Hall. Guests were able to enjoy performances from Augustana Symphony Ochestra and choir to name a few.



“It’s a big joyous event, we have campus partners come an join us, we members of the community, all the parents from all around where the students are from, it’s really a nice moment to kick off the holiday season,” said Michael Turczynski Performance Hall Manager.



Christmas at Augustana has turned into a Quad-Cities holiday concert tradition.