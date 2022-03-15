You thought that new construction on and around the new $1.2-billion I-74 bridge was done? Think again.

A circular glass oculus has been put on a new bike and pedestrian path, which is on the edge of the Illinois-bound span of the new bridge. Contractors will soon install seating and decorative sculptures, too.

A view of the underside of the oculus on the bike/pedestrian path, with the old 74 bridge in the background (to be demolished this summer).

The new bike and pedestrian path is anticipated to open this spring.

Related to the bridge project, contractors will be reconstructing State Street and 12th Street in Bettendorf this year. The work includes reconstructing the intersection and pavement, as well as installing new drainage and sewer lines.

Construction work will take place in stages — beginning with State Street — and local/business access will be maintained throughout construction. The work is anticipated to be completed in summer 2022. Beginning Wednesday, March 16, State Street will be closed to thru-traffic between 10th Street and the old bridge on-ramp. One lane will be maintained on State Street for local/business access, and the closure will be through May.

Thru-traffic may use Grant Street/US 67. Motorists on 12th Street will be able to turn left on State Street to access businesses. Access to all businesses on 12th Street and State Street will always be open. Watch for signage directing motorists to business entrances.

For more information on the bridge, visit its website.