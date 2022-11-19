Early season tournaments are in full force around college basketball and for Illinois it started with a big win at the Continental Tire main event in Vegas coming from 15 down to knock off number 8 UCLa, 79-70.

The Illini faithful, who came out in full force to the sin city, were giving a treat by Texas Tech transfer guard Terrance Shannon Jr.



The senior tied a program record making eight threes, grabbing 10 rebounds, for his first double double on the young season.



It was part of a 24-8 run to close it all out and advance on to Sunday’s championship game against 16th ranked Virginia, who upset fifth ranked Baylor in the other semifinal.

“I was in the zone the whole game. When he woke up this morning. It was actually a media timeout,” Shannon junior said. Matt came to me and said I needed to get aggressive and that’s what I did. Sincere set the tone on the defense side and that gave me an energy boost. That’s when we got on a run.”



An 8-9 for night and I’ll say this him taking a thousand shots a day this summer and getting in at 4:45 in the morning , it is amazing how success finds hard work and how it becomes part of who he is,” head coach Brad Underwood said.

Tip for the championship game is at 2 p.M. Sunday where the Illini look to win their first multi-team tournament title since 2014.