As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the state of Illinois is looking to update its strategy for handling the coronavirus. The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Governor’s office are working on a “pivot plan” that would focus on the long term; treating COVID-19 as being endemic, such as the flu.

“COVID isn’t going anywhere and we’ll have to deal with surges in the future but if we have less disease we’ll be able to treat surges as outbreaks like we do other infectious diseases,” Janet Hill of the Rock Island County Health Department said.

The contagious nature of the virus remains the top concern, which is why an endemic response is being considered. Hill emphasized the best approach right now is still vaccines and boosters, and masks may be sticking around, as they don’t expect the disease to go away any time soon.

“The pandemic began with bold headlines but it’s going to end a lot quieter than that,” Hill said.

The Illinois state strategy for the new approach hasn’t fully been outlined yet, but is currently in the works.