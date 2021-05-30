‘I’m terrified to go to sleep.’ Woman says neighbors terrorize her

A Carbon Cliff woman engaged in a dispute with her neighbors says she struggles to sleep through the night.



“I’m a woman who stays awake until 5 a.m. because I’m terrified to go to sleep in my own home I stay awake until there’s daylight.”

The reason Amanda Everhart, a mother of three daughters, is terrified is alleged bullying by her neighbors.

“It has been taken too far. I have been told to take my own life twice by the woman who lives across the street,” Everhart said. Additionally, someone broke her front door. “He broke my front door. He broke into my garage at three a.m.,” she said.

The alleged threats and bullying are also affecting the time she spends with one of her children.



“My child’s father in Wisconsin is scared to even bring my daughter to visit me because he is scared of the threats,” she said.

Everhart tells Local 4 News that, during the day as a new homeowner in Carbon Cliff, it’s hard to even step outside her own home out of fear she will be harassed.



“There’s not one time I have been able to step outside my only door,” she said. “I can’t even use the front door to my home. If you look behind you, my home is surrounded in infrared surveillance cameras. I have two different systems now.”