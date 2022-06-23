Local 4 News This Morning got the opportunity to speak to Megan Gleeson, who is the executive director of the Rally for Reid, about her foundation and their upcoming football camp.

The Rally for Reid Foundation was created to honor Gleeson’s son, Reid, who was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, which is a type of brain cancer. He fought his cancer for over three years before he passed away at the age of five.

Next to honoring Reid’s legacy, this foundation provides support for families and children impacted by childhood cancer and raises funds for pediatric cancer research.

The foundation puts on many events throughout the year to help achieve their goal. One of these events is the Second Annual Rally for Reid Football Camp. The camp is tomorrow, June 24 at the Jack & Pat Bush Stadium at Assumption High School Campus.

The Rally for Reid Football Camp is a great opportunity for children to learn football fundamentals from some Iowa Hawkeyes athletes, along with current and former NFL professional athletes. This camp will focus on teaching young kids what it takes to be successful both on and off the field.

This year there will be a silent auction with sports items and experiences at the event. There will be signed jerseys from some former Hawkeyes, including T.J. Hockenson, George Kittle and Micah Hyde.

In addition to football camp, there will also be a game day spirit camp. The game day spirit camp is going to be held at St. Ambrose University. It is available for kids in grades kindergarten through ninth grade. The camp is hosted by former University of Iowa cheerleaders and dancers and current St. Ambrose University cheerleaders and dancers.

Events like these are important, not only because they raise funds to help families and support pediatric brain tumor research, but these events help spread awareness of childhood cancer. Gleeson explains one in 285 kids will be diagnosed with cancer by the time they are 18, and brain tumors are the number one disease-related killer of children.

Sign ups for the camps are still available, and last minute campers are welcomed. Information on how to sign up can be found here.

For more information about the Rally for Reid Foundation, or how you can help, click here.