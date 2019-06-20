Iowa Hawkeyes Football Summer perspective.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have many new players joining the team but for the veterans the Summer approach has become much easier.

(Welch/Iowa) “It’s my third, fourth summer now. So going through it, you know what to expect.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “WHETHER YOU’RE A PROGRAM VETERAN LIKE KRISTIAN WELCH”

(Sargent/Iowa) “Last offseason, I was a young guy coming in so I didn’t really get to do a lot of the strength and conditioning stuff and work as hard as the older guys.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “OR EXPERIENCING YOUR FIRST FULL SUMMER LIKE MEKHI SARGENT.”

NATS

(ROSSOW/VO) “THE COMFORT LEVEL FOR HAWKEYES PLAYERS DURING SUMMER TRAINING IS A LOT LIKE A FINE WINE — IT’S GETS BETTER WITH AGE.”

(Tristan Wirfs/Iowa Junior OL) “Your first summer you don’t know what’s going on, you’re still a little kid. And then each summer after that you get a little more comfortable and you know what to expect and everything like that.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “WELCH SAYS THE OLDER GUYS TRY AND MENTOR THE ROOKIES KNOWING HOW TOUGH THE FIRST SUMMER CAN BE FOR NEW PLAYERS.”

(Kristian Welch/Iowa Senior LB) “They don’t know what to expect. And make it easier for them so they’re not overwhelmed and there’s not so much on their plate. Then they can manage both the football and the strength and conditioning too.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “AND AS PLAYERS GET MORE COMFORTABLE, NATE STANLEY SAYS YOUR CONFIDENCE FOLLOWS SUIT.”

(Nate Stanley/Iowa Senior QB) “I’ve done it before. I know that I can do these workouts. I know that whatever the coaches through at us, physically or mentally, I am ready to do it.”

(Mekhi Sargent/Iowa Junior RB) “Now that I have experience here, Coach Doyle’s been putting me through a different type of training. I feel like I’ve never had that training before and I know myself. It’s gonna take me to another level.”