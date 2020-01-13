Iowa Women knock of #12 Indiana

The Hawkeyes 30th-consecutive victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was one of the most heart-stopping games. Iowa needed double overtime to outlast Indiana by six. Senior Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle willing this team to victory with 13 of the 14 points in that second overtime.

“This is probably, definitely in the top three games at Carver, top two. I think back to the game last year against Missouri in the NCAA Tournament too, but our crowd was so amazing today,” says Makenzie Meyer. “The fans were on their feet the whole game, screaming. It really helped us out, especially on defense.”

“You can feel the crowd, like willing you to win. They just want it as bad as we do, you can really feel it.” says, Kathleen Doyle. “It’s honestly just a will to win and I just want to do it for my teammates. Everyone does a great job of just bringing that energy. You just gotta do what you’ve got to do in this Big Ten season. It’s definitely worth it.”

“You’ve got these guys out there, you’ve got to feel pretty confident, right? I mean, they’ve just been through it all.” says, Lisa Bluder, Iowa Head Coach. “I can’t be more proud of these young women. The leadership that we’re getting. The effort that we’re getting every single day, the focus too on the scouting report and those type of things.”

The Hawks win was their third in the last seven days over a top-30 opponent. That’s likely to get them ranked in the top-25 for the first time this season. Iowa now hits the road on Thursday to play the Gophers in Minnesota.

