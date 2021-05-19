‘It can help reshape our profession’- Local law enforcement react to new EICC Criminal Justice program

Starting next school year, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will be offering a criminal justice associates program. This is something that local law enforcement are thrilled to see happen. Law enforcement in the Quad Cities region recognizes that there is a need for qualified applicants. The police chief of Davenport, Paul Sikorski believes a program like this can help reshape the profession. The program will offer hands-on courses that further prepare students to enter the law enforcement academy or other criminal justice fields. Two information sessions for those interested will be held tomorrow, Thursday, May 20th. The first is via zoom at 12:30 PM. The second will be in person at the SCC urban campus in Davenport at 5:30 PM.