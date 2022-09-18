Augustana tight end jack Schmitz almost left the game he loved entirely.



“I lost the game part of it. It wasn’t fun and I actually wasn’t going to play any more until I came here,” Schmitz said. “It changed and became a game again . It’s fun and I love it.



Schmitz spent two years at division one Indiana State, however, never saw the field. His sister living in the area and knowing assistant coach Aaron Call changed it all.

I was getting the crap beat out of me everyday,” Schmitz said. “I learned a lot of good things and teach the young guys all about it. I’m sure they’re happy to have that and I’d just rather play.”



Going through that experience has given Schmitz a leadership role on the team.



“Effort. Everything is about effort and technique. I’ve been telling the young guys, even the older guys those traits and some other things I’ve picked up aong the way,” Schmitz said. It’s definitely making an impact here.”



Not only has Schmitz made that impact with helping his teammates, but performance as well, already catching a touchdown in the week one win over Rhodes.



“It was awesome. That was my first collegiate catch and it was a touchdown so there’s no other better way to step in to your college career then that,” Schmitz said



After the fast start, it’s all about continuing to go up from here.



“You just keep doing it. The expectations are whatever the team needs me to be. I’m just going to take it step by step. See what happens. If they need me, I’m here. “



Schmitz and the Vikings are back home Saturday at 6 p.m. Looking to improve to 3-0 on the season against Wheaton.