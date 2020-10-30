Kewanee Animal Control asking for help saving malnourished dog found roaming

A malnourished underweight dog is discovered roaming around in Kewanee, and the staff at the Kewanee Animal Control is asking you for help.



Employees think the dog suffered years of abuse. It needs a lot of help for a second chance.

The dog named Lady showed up in pretty bad shape.

A woman found her wandering around and brought her into the facility.

The dog started coughing up blood, and went to the vet.

She has heartworms, and treatment is going to cost around $1,000.

Manager at the pound Cathy Werderman says she couldn’t identify an owner, and Lady wasn’t microchipped.

“On our police sheet, it says she was malnourished, and it looks like she is. she was underweight. They said she wouldn’t be going back to an owner. So if an owner called us we were to call the police,” says Werderman.

She says it appears Lady suffered years of abuse, like many other dogs that are brought in.

“It doesn’t get any easier. I mean each time each incident is a little bit harder than the first one, or each situation is different from the last.”

She says the pound didn’t have the funds for the vet bills, and if they couldn’t come up with the money, the only other option was to put Lady down.

“I went ahead and posted her and I asked if my animal friends out there can help us. They did, the money has been coming into the vet,” says Werderman.

So far they have raised around $600, and they’re hoping to raise the rest of the balance while also finding Lady a forever home.

“We’re hoping to find somebody who can foster her, so she doesn’t have to stay here, because it will be worse on her to stay here to have to go through the treatment. She would be more comfortable at home with people to be with her.”

The plan is for Lady to start treatment next week.

If you can donate to help with treatment, the money would go to Kewanee Vet Clinic, c/o Esme/Lady, 102 Townsedge Rd., Kewanee, IL 61443.

The phone number is 309-852-2252 or you can send to Friends of the Animals, c/o Esme/Lady PO Box 574, Kewanee, IL 61443.