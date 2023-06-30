It’s time to get out your running shoes and get ready for a star-spangled race to kick off your Independence Day! Race Director Joe Moreno dropped by Local 4 to tell us all about this year’s Firecracker Run.
For more information, click here.
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
It’s time to get out your running shoes and get ready for a star-spangled race to kick off your Independence Day! Race Director Joe Moreno dropped by Local 4 to tell us all about this year’s Firecracker Run.
For more information, click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now