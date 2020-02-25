Kids leave their mark for new YMCA building

Preschoolers at the YMCA are having some colorful days recently.

Kids got to go leave their mark with hand paints on an I-beam that’s going into the new Downtown Davenport YMCA.

The beam will go into the highest part of the new building next week before the structure is enclosed.

And one teacher says the opportunity to help teach young kids is an honor.

“To get the kids to handprint these because the kids are a part of the building structure,” Edna Tyson, group leader for the YMCA Early Learning Center said. “Building a relationship with parents as well as the children, and having the parents come here knowing they can trust us with their children, leave here without worry, come back ‘hey my kids are in great hands you know, it’s a good feeling. And if I can make a difference with one family, one child, I know I’ve done my job.”

The new R Richard Bittner Davenport YMCA is set to open January 1st, 2021.