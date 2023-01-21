The David Meyer Conference Room dedication open house will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Klingner & Associates (Klingner), P.C., 4111 E. 60th St., Davenport, its Davenport regional office, according to a news release.

David Meyer (photo courtesy of Klingner & Associates)

ABOUT DAVID MEYER

David Meyer, PE, PLS, began his engineering career in 1969 after graduating from Iowa State University with a degree in civil engineering. Meyer founded the Davenport-based civil engineering firm Verbeke-Meyer Consulting Engineers in 1976. In 2020, Verbeke-Meyer merged with Klingner, where Meyer continued to work as the Davenport regional manager until his passing in August 2022 at the age of 75.

Klingner President Mike Klingner, PE, will begin the dedication at 4:30 p.m. followed by words from Vice President Bryan Bross, PE, RG, and Davenport Regional Manager Luke Miller, PLS. Together, they will unveil a plaque, framed photo, and a canvas print of a plat within Century Heights Subdivision to Meyer’s family, friends, clients, and professional partners.

ABOUT KLINGNER & ASSOCIATES, P.C.

Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) is a family- and employee-owned engineering, surveying, and architecture firm focused on enhancing communities across the Midwest. Founded in 1905, Klingner features a staff of 135 licensed engineers, architects, surveyors, and support personnel. This multidisciplinary team manages projects of all sizes and complexities from offices in Quincy, Ill.; Galesburg, Ill.; Carbondale, Ill.; Columbia, Mo.; Hannibal, Mo.; Burlington, Iowa; Davenport, and Pella, Iowa.