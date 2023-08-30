A lawsuit filed on behalf of several people who lived in the partially-collapsed Davenport apartment building and lost everything has been changed to add Davenport Director of Development and Neighborhoods Richard Oswald and Davenport City Administrator Corrin Spiegel as defendants.

The Davenport apartment building, located at 324 Main St., Davenport, sustained a partial building collapse May 28, 2023. (Brian Weckerly, OurQuadCities.com)

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs maintain the defendants were warned by an inspector from MidAmerican Energy that the building’s southwest wall was at risk of falling ten weeks before it did. Lawyers for the plaintiffs accuse the defendants of gross negligence.

The plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial.