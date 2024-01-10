Bald eagle watching is popular along the Mississippi River in January and fans can get up close and personal with them for free in Clinton this weekend.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Clinton Community College, Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau and Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge are hosting the 40th Annual Clinton Bald Eagle Watch on Saturday, January 13 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Spectators can see educational programs and environmental exhibits indoors at Clinton Community College at 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton. Outdoor eagle viewing will be just across the river at Lock and Dam 13 in Fulton, Illinois, off Highway 84, from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Indoor exhibits include a live bald eagle and other birds of prey, while conservations groups and other presenters will speak at the college from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Food and refreshments will be available at the indoor location and a free courtesy bus shuttle will take people between Clinton Community College and Lock and Dam 13.

The schedule for the free event includes:

9:30 a.m. – Welcome to Eagle Watch, Matthew Cihaski (USACE) & Jacquelynn Albrecht (USFWS)

10:00 a.m. – Live Birds of Prey Presentation – Wings and Talons

11:00 a.m. – Upper Mississippi River NWFR Celebrating 100 Years – Ed Britton (USFWS)

12:30 p.m. – Live Bald Eagle Presentation – Saving Our Avian Resources (SOAR)

1:30 p.m. – Conservation Kids Program – Clinton County Conservation & USFWS

For more information on the 40th Annual Clinton Eagle Watch, call the Thomson Park Rangers at (563) 362-8839 or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (815) 273-2732.