Learn to ‘Cook with Heart for Cancer’ in free online classes from UnityPoint

UnityPoint Health – Trinity has introduced “Cooking with Heart for Cancer,” a free virtual cooking course taught from the state-of-the-art Cardiac Nutrition Center at Trinity Rock Island.

Participants join from the comfort of their home through Microsoft Teams, a free online conference technology platform, a news release says. Cooking with Heart for Cancer will be a four-part series.

“We are honored to host this series because of all of the wonderful benefits that participants get from eating with their health in mind,” said Teresa Pangan, UnityPoint Health – Trinity culinary nutritionist. “We have seen firsthand the amazing results our classes have given cardiac patients and that’s why we want to extend this to cancer patients as well.”

The interactive, hands-on experience relays components of a flavorful cancer-prevention eating pattern. The class is targeted to those who have been touched by cancer – survivors, care givers and loved ones.

The dishes prepared emphasize how nutrition can help reduce the risk of cancer or cancer recurrence, through inclusion of foods and in their most powerful form (raw, cooked, and in combination with other foods.) Participants can learn about eight dishes and the steps to prepare them.

“Our cancer patients matter to us and this is just another amazing opportunity to give them the tools they need in their journey,” said Alison Beardsley, UnityPoint Health – Trinity Director of Oncology. “Since everyone has been affected by cancer in some way, we know this will benefit the whole community.

Each class is an hour long with two dishes demonstrated, including one dish taking less than 15 minutes to prepare or a one-pot meal. The classes are meant to take into consideration limited financial means, limited time to prepare foods and no to little experience in the kitchen cooking

The first round of classes will begin Jan. 6 and take place each Wednesday for four weeks from noon to 1 p.m. The classes are free because of support from Trinity Health Foundation.

To register, visit unitypoint.org/quadcities/classes-and-events.aspx