Library has tips for ‘reading rut’

If you love to read, but sometimes find yourself in a reading rut, or just struggle to figure out what to read next, the Rock Island Public Library has some tips.

The library will host another of its free online “Library University” classes at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. “What to Read Next” Reference Librarian Karrah Kuykendall will offer tips on how to find the perfect read for you, with how-tos on using GoodReads, FantasticFiction, NoveList Plus, and other readers’ advisory tricks of the librarian trade.

This class will meet online via Zoom. To receive the meeting invite, register with an email address at www.rockislandlibrary.org.

Additionally, the library is offering a just-for-fun “Read Grateful” online reading challenge through Nov. 30. Participants track 11 hours of reading in the 11th month to earn digital badges and gratitude reminders. The challenge is open to all ages, with book suggestions available. To enter and participate, use the online Beanstack reading challenge link at the library website or download the Beanstackmobile app.

For more information, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org, call 309-732-READ, or follow the Rock Island Library via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.