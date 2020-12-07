Library hosts free ‘Grocery Games’

Comparison shop via Zoom against your fellow Quad-Citians at 6 p.m. Thursday during Grocery Games.

Bragging rights and a “highly coveted trophy” are at stake for the best penny-pinching price-matcher in the Quad Cities, a news release says. The event is free and open to the public.

Make sure you have a marker and notebook to display your price guesses when the time expires. A calculator wouldn’t hurt either, the release says.

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7213766

For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.