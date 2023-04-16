The Bettendorf Public Library and SCORE of the Quad Cities are offering two Tuesday classes for local entrepreneurs. These free courses will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Registration can be made in person at the library, by calling 563-

344-4175 at via the links below.

April 25 – 5:30 p.m., “Validating Your Business Idea.” Learn a step-by-step process to help validate your business idea. Online registration can be made here.

May 23 – 5:30 p.m., “Business Plans and Business Models.” Plan your way to a

successful business with this discussion on business plans and models. Online registration

can be made here.

SCORE is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to the formation, growth, and success of small businesses. The Quad Cities Chapter is run by more than 40 volunteers who have in-depth, practical experience running and managing businesses. More information about this and other Bettendorf Public Library events is available on the library’s website.