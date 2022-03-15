The Silvis Police Department is working on a pilot program to install License Plate Recognition cameras.

One camera has already been installed and soon there will be as many as six of them around town, but these cameras will not be used to control speed or enforce traffic violations.

Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said they’re looking for ways to keep the city safe.

“We’re looking for reasons and looking for ways to expand our police force in numerous places in the city, especially because of a lot of the burglaries and the stolen vehicles that have happened,” said VanKlaveren.

But these cameras aren’t coming without some concerns from the American Civil Liberities Union in Illinois.

“One of the realities is and one of the things that courts have recognized over time is, if I know where you are, I know a lot about you. If you on a Wednesday night go to church, I know one thing about you perhaps. If you go to a bar, I know something else,” said Edwin Yohnka, director of communications for ACLU of Illinois.

Police say the cameras are meant to help them solve crimes.

“This is a way to expand our workforce, have a few more eyes in the city — however, it’s not for identifying people inside of a car. It’s simply for license plate recognition for that vehicle,” said VanKlaveren.

The 60-day trial won’t start until all of the cameras have been installed, and it won’t cost the city any money unless they decide to keep them after the 60 days.