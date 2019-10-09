LIHEAP begins winter energy assistance

As winter approaches, help is available to pay winter heating bills.



LIHEAP is a federally funded energy assistance program designed to help those who are struggling financially. A one time payment is given to the energy company, and will cover a portion of the bill. Right now applications for disabled, and seniors are being accepted, while other qualified residents can start applying next month.



The benefit amount is based on four criteria including, income, household size, fuel type, and geographic location. Anyone applying will need to bring their photo ID, social security cards for everyone in the household, current utility bills, and income for the last 30 days.



Ron Lund, Project Now Community Service Director, explains how the program benefits the community.



“Obviously you want everybody to be able to afford their utility bills, and unfortunately with seniors, disabled and the low income a lot of times it’s do I pay for my heat, or do I pay for my food or my medicine so it’s one less thing they would have to worry about.”



Last year the program helped 6,000 families, their goal this year is to help 8,000.