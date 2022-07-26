Galva Arts Council is excited to welcome Lilly Lewis and Empire Strikes Brass Wiley Park on Sunday, July 31 from 6-8 p.m. as part of the 2022 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series.

As the story goes, Lilli Lewis should never have been. Before she was born, her mother was told she probably wouldn’t survive due to lung issues, so the fact that Lewis makes a living as a singer with those same lungs is a gift she never takes for granted. She uses her voice to bring what she calls sacred songs into profane spaces. Trained as an opera singer and classical pianist, the Georgia native has been a composer, producer and performer for over 20 years. After carving out space as an African American queer woman of size, Lewis’ career has culminated in her album “Americana” being a top pick everywhere from NPR’s “All Songs Considered” to Rolling Stone. The FolkRockDiva is a musical polyglot who sashays easily between folk, roots, country soul, gospel, and jazz and has integrated New Orleans traditions by singing lead for Dirty Dozen Brass Band founding member Kirk Joseph’s Backyard Groove. Lewis’ Louisiana Red Hot Records releases include “The Henderson Sessions,” “We Belong,” and “Americana.”

She hopes her audiences leave shows knowing these two things: that they are brilliant as they are, and that they have the ability to use that brilliance to make a better world.

Asheville, NC -based brass band Empire Strikes Brass has a lot to say with a big sound. Founded in 2012, ESB has grown from a party band of friends playing New Orleans-originated or inspired second line and funk tunes with elements of rock and jam. Now it consists of a collective of players, singers, songwriters, and producers who have found an original sound that fuses their individual musical influences with fresh ideas while still holding true to their foundation. Featuring rich group and lead vocals from several members including Grammy Award-winning artist Debrissa McKinney (Secret Agent 23 Skidoo), keyboardist/producer Lenny Pettinelli, drummer Nik Hope, bassist JP Furnas, guitarist Chris Porter, trumpet Alex Bradley, trombone Kyle Snuffer, saxophone Pauly Juhl, and keyboard/percussion Sean Donnelly. Since their beginning, they have been a constant fixture at festivals throughout the country. ESB horns have been featured with Shpongle Live Band (2019 Red Rocks), Umphrey’s McGee (2020 Asheville Civic Center), Papadosio (2019 Red Rocks) and more.

The band’s debut album, “Theme for a Celebration” was recorded at Asheville’s renowned Echo Mountain Recording Studio and was released in 2017. Their newest release, “Brassterpiece Theatre” was released in 2019 and was also recorded at Echo. Both albums are available through all major music distribution streaming, sales and listening platforms. Recording their third studio album is taking place between shows in 2022 as the band writes and masters their new sounds while on tour.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn at the park. A variety of food vendors will be on site and guests are welcome to bring in outside food as well. A playground area and basketball courts are within listening distance of the stage and restrooms are available on site. Street parking is available around the park and on neighboring streets. The street running through the park will be closed during concerts and anyone with golf carts/UTVs are asked to keep their vehicles on the perimeter of the audience to prevent blocking the view of guests and minimize the risk of accidents.

Learn more about the Galva Music Series by clicking here. Anyone needing assistance with seating should contact Tina at (309) 853-7537 to make arrangements.