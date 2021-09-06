Local creators using skills cultivated during the pandemic to pursue their passions as careers

A year ago, you would have found Port Byron resident Ronda Anderson waitressing — serving a restaurant chef’s food. Times have changed.

Anderson explained, “I’d rather do this, I’d rather make people happy with my food and my honey.”

She’s been baking for fun since she was four years old, but when the pandemic hit and she realized how much people enjoyed her creations — a passion turned to a career

“I found that people wanted to buy stuff.” Anderson said, “Because they were at home then they were asking me for recipes and I don’t like to give out my secrets.”

Ronda kept those secret recipes to herself and made baking her full time gig. Walnut Grove Pioneer village’s labor day festival showcased a variety of creators– introducing their crafts to the community Artists at the festival described how many individuals feel guilty chasing hobbies over income… But the pandemic proved you can pursue both.



“When you can’t go anywhere and you’re not working 40 hours weeks or whatever you’re home and have time to enjoy your hobbies maybe learn new hobbies,” a local weaving artist said.

Some of these entrepreneurs enjoy the lifestyle of a creator — taking charge of their own work lives. Anderson said, “it’s really nice not to have a boss, but myself.” She wants to pursue her passion and bring joy to others along the way, she elaborates, “just to see people happy and let me bake you know?”