Locals enjoy the second annual Christkindlmarkt in Davenport

Downtown Davenport was filled with German culture during it’s second annual Christkindlmarkt.



There were 50 vendors over the weekend, guests were able to enjoy live music and authentic food.



There were also fun activities for families, which included taking pictures with German legendary characters like Krampus and St. Nicholas.



Davenport Sister Cities President Molly Otting Carlson said this year they had more vendors.



“Christkindlmarkt is always known as an outdoor market in the winter it’s usual warm this year which is great it’s increased the crowds just a bit,” said Carlson.



It’s estimated that 16,000 people attended Christkindlmarkt over the weekend.