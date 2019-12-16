Locals enjoy the Weihnachrsmarkt Craft Fair in Davenport

Christmas Spirit was in the air at the German American Heritage Center in Davenport, they hosted their annual Christmas market.



This is the first time that they’ve held Weihnachrsmarkt Craft Fair the full weekend.



There were 30 vendors with a variety of baked good, handmade crafts and jewelry.



The holiday event was held on the fourth floor of the German American Heritage Center.



“People love the space upstairs, it’s local they know the vendors and it’s a strong community minded event,” said Corey Pearson.



The center will host another Christmas market next year in December.