LumberKings to put people on the “front row” for fireworks

The Clinton LumberKings won’t be taking the field this year, but they will be bringing folks in for Fourth of July festivities.

They’ll be holding “Front Row for the Fireworks” a concert, car show and firework festival.



The concert and car show take place Friday with the firewoks show happening on the Fourth.

Lumberkings general manager Ted Tornow says events like this will keep people engaged with the team, and says that NelsonCorp Field is a good place for the community to come and have fun while being safe.

“We felt as a city, as a festival, and as a ballclub, we felt like we could do a good job at safe distancing, Tornow said. “We can sit comfortably, with safe distancing, 450 in the picnic garden area were about 550. And if we have to, we can draw the circles in the outfield and have people watch it on the field, if needed.”