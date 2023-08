Rock island’s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center wants you to come out to celebrate at their weekend block party!

The Center is hosting their annual Family Fun Day Friday, August 18 with the Polyrhythms Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival at 5:00 p.m. The fun continues Saturday morning at 10:00 with a parade later on. The event will feature food, games, live entertainment and more, and the event is free for the whole family.

