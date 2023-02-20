Happy Happy Presidents Day! As we kick off our last full week in February we will start off on a very nice note. Look to see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. L Highs on Tuesday will be slightly cooler in the 30’s and wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph.

Let’s go ahead and talk about our next winter storm. On Wednesday a strong low-pressure system will track up from the south bringing heavy rain across the QCA. Winds associated with this storm will also be strong as wind gusts could reach 35 mph. The timing of this system will be mainly Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Temperatues in the northern part of the viewing area will be just right to where theres a good chance to see freezing rain with this sytem. As of right now, the highest potential to see ice will be along highway 20. Travel could be very difficult and power outages will be possible as winds will also play a factor.

We quiet things down heading into Thursday and Friday as temps are expected to top out in the upper 30’s Thursday and upper 20’s on Friday. The weekend is shaping up to be perfect again with sunny skies and temps in the 40’s.