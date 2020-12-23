Milan Food Pantry rewarded with a $1,000 donation from One Step Printing in Davenport

Today, the Milan Food Pantry was rewarded a $1,000 donation. The River Bend food bank, King’s Harvest, the Salvation Army, and Cafe on Vine were also rewarded $1,000 donation from One Step printing in Davenport. Sales manager, Bob Doerfer believed these donations would best benefit these organizations as their sole purpose is to help others in need. This donation comes at a great time, but also a difficult time. The Milan Food Pantry is stocked, but no one is allowed inside, due to the pandemic. This makes things difficult as they have to attend to the people’s need for food without letting anyone except volunteers inside.