Republican unity continues to be put to the test at the highest level. It’s all about the Speaker of the House.

Republicans regrouped this week by nominating Steve Scalise for the job on Wednesday.

His nomination never came up for a vote on the full House floor because he couldn’t secure enough support to put him over the top.

Scalise withdrew from the race Thursday night critical of some members he says are more interested in pursuing their own agenda.

At the moment of our “4 the Record” recording, there’s no clear-cut choice for the next Speaker.

It doesn’t seem to take much for Congress to run slower than it normally does. This battle for the speaker of the house just the latest example.

Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks was in the middle of that turmoil the last couple of weeks.

McCarthy, she said, “put a continuing resolution on the floor, knowing that it would get bipartisan support so we would not shut down the government. He did that knowing it would put his Speakership at risk.”

To hear what else Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks has to say, click on the video.

