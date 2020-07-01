Minor League Baseball cancels season

Professional baseball in the Quad Cities area won’t be taking the field in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While Major League Baseball reports to training camps tomorrow, Minor League Baseball announced that their season is cancelled.

Clinton Lumberkings general manager Ted Tornow says they’ll still be holding events at NelsonCorp Field to help recoup the lost revenue and try to keep people working.

“I hurt for our staff and I hurt for our 125+ seasonal employees that count on this as a second job,” Tornow says. “Or maybe for some extra cash for them to go and spend for college or whatever the case may be. It’s a huge socioeconomic loss for us and our community. We’ll rebound, we’ll make it.”

Other teams in the area spoke on the cancellation.

The Quad Cities River Bandits released a statement today and said they’re disappointed, but “Remain committed to continuing to work with the city of Davenport, Scott County and the state of Iowa authorities to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all citizens during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Burlington Bees also spoke on the subject.

“To say that the Burlington Bees organization is saddened by this announcement is an understatement. We are heartbroken.. but the health and safety of our fans, players and employees is the number-one priority.”