Nick Camlin, Rock Island County treasurer, has announced that mobile home taxes are due by Friday, July 7, a news release says.

To make payments, visit the County Office Building, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, in the County Treasurer’s Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Credit/debit cards are accepted in the office. A convenience fee will be charged, according to the release.

There is a 24-hour drive-up drop box behind the County Office Building. To make online payments, visit here.

You can pay by phone through the automated system by calling 1-855-965-4400 without penalty up until 11:30 p.m. on July 7. Payment method for both online or automated phone can be made by credit/debit card, or e-check. A convenience fee will be charged, the release says.

Payments bearing a postmark up to and including Friday, July 7, are accepted without penalty. Contact your local postmaster to ensure you how to obtain a July 7 postmark.

State law requires a penalty of $25 per month, or any part of a month for payments not paid or postmarked by Friday, July 7. For more information, call the County Treasurer’s Office, 309-558-3510.