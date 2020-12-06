Moline Foundation helps Black Hawk students upgrade skills, train

Black Hawk College will be able to help more Quad-Cities residents upgrade their skills or train for new jobs because of a $3,500 grant from the Moline Foundation.

The Reskilling Project at Black Hawk College fills gaps in financial assistance for students who want to enroll in short-term training programs, a news release says. These programs usually do not qualify for traditional financial aid, but short-term training can be just what some students need to improve their employment options.

For example:

While most students need assistance with tuition and fees, others may need assistance with paying just for a textbook or buying a welding hood and gloves. The flexibility to evaluate each student’s need on an individual basis helps to fill gaps and address barriers that can prevent individuals from moving forward in a current or new career pathway.

“We are grateful to The Moline Foundation for supporting our students as they seek training and certifications that can improve their employment opportunities during these challenging times,” said Glenda Nicke, the college’s dean of adult and continuing education.