Moline Fire personnel responded to Sylvan Island on Monday night for two boys who fell into the Mississippi River.

At about 8:36 p.m. Monday, July 18, the Moline Fire Department was alerted to respond to Sylvan Island for two male juveniles who had fallen into the Mississippi River.

The boys, ages 11 and 16 years old, were reported to have been fishing along the shores of the river when the 11-year-old suddenly fell in, according to a Fire Department release. The 16-year-old then entered the water attempting to rescue the younger victim.

It was reported by individuals on-scene that the younger boy was able to get himself out of the water, while several by-standers were needed to assist the 16-year-old to shore. Upon arrival of fire and rescue personnel both boys were on shore, conscious and breathing. They were then transported to Trinity Rock Island by Moline Fire Department personnel for precautionary measures where their conditions remain unknown.

Due to the age of the boys involved and the delicate nature of the event, no further information will be released at this time, the department release said.